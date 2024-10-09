Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 333.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 187.78 GBX to a high of 569.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of 290.24 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,921MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,595 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 274 owner(s) or 11.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.49%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 189,913K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,287K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,923K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,795K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares , representing an increase of 24.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,443K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,056K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 50.86% over the last quarter.

