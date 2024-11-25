Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 2,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.27%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 181,689K shares.

BlackRock holds 11,115K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 10,176K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,970K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,431K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,886K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 9.15% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,412K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,195K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 7.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

