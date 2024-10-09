Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Cloudflare (LSE:0A3Z) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Cloudflare (LSE:0A3Z) with a Underperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3Z is 0.46%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.18% to 303,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 33,340K shares representing 10.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,129K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 32,723K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,147K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 7.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,161K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,219K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,052K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,930K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 15.67% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,857K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares , representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.