Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Shoals Technologies Group (BMV:SHLS)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Shoals Technologies Group (BMV:SHLS) from Neutral to Underperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,616K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,233K shares , representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 86.68% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,709K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,538K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 6,928K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 94.00% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 44.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 11.90% over the last quarter.

