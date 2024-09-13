Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Micron Technology (XTRA:MTE) from Outperform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.05% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Micron Technology is 156,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116,70 € to a high of 401,70 €. The average price target represents an increase of 96.05% from its latest reported closing price of 80,03 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Micron Technology is 24,163MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTE is 0.57%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 1,010,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,425K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,984K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,710K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 9.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,421K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,819K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,388K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,748K shares , representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 32.34% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 23,696K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,701K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 7.50% over the last quarter.

