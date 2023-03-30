Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

On March 29, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is $41.41. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of $35.32.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is $9,459MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.65.

Interpublic Group of Companies Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $35.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 14,129K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,772K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,082K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 76.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,799K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,626K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 11,362K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,421K shares, representing a decrease of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,276K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,460K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.26%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 426,894K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

