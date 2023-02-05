Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades GXO Logistics (GXO)

On February 2, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for GXO Logistics from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.52% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $60.05. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.52% from its latest reported closing price of $54.83.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is $9,698MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, an increase of 45.77%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,017,188 shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,030,903 shares, representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 5,965,359 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105,398 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 34.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,912,126 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537,383 shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 53.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,920,795 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879,286 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,532,479 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208,208 shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 5.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GXO is 0.2010%, a decrease of 6.0990%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 116,639K shares.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

