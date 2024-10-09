Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Exxon Mobil (SNSE:XOMCL)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Exxon Mobil (SNSE:XOMCL) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 184 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMCL is 0.98%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.24% to 3,174,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,708K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,811K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMCL by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115,134K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,073K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMCL by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90,573K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,857K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMCL by 43.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 88,258K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,091K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMCL by 83.40% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 76,272K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,887K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMCL by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.