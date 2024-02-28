Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is 19.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.52 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of 20.71.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 18,766MM, a decrease of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.24%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 366,497K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,743K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 5.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,325K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,898K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 16.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,093K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,298K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,015K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

