Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Ciena (LSE:0HYA)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Ciena (LSE:0HYA) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.04% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ciena is 63.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 GBX to a high of 71.40 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.04% from its latest reported closing price of 65.15 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 4,731MM, an increase of 17.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYA is 0.26%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 163,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,398K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares , representing an increase of 54.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYA by 119.55% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,948K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYA by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,570K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYA by 5.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,498K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYA by 0.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYA by 0.47% over the last quarter.

