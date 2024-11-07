Examining the Future: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.74% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.14 -0.20 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.15 -0.02 -0.18 Price Change % 9.0% -21.0% 12.0% 10.0%

Performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics were trading at $15.69 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 215.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $21.0 implies a potential 33.84% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Avid Bioservices, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Avid Bioservices is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.17, indicating a potential 22.43% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Avid Bioservices, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Y-mAbs Therapeutics Outperform 9.86% $19.78M -9.51% Avid Bioservices Outperform 6.49% $5.71M -9.26%

Key Takeaway:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Y-mAbs Therapeutics is positioned towards the top compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Background

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Financial Milestones: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -40.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Y-mAbs Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Y-mAbs Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

