Examining the Future: Standex International's Earnings Outlook

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Standex International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

The announcement from Standex International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Standex International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.67 1.72 1.68 EPS Actual 1.76 1.75 1.78 1.74 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Standex International's Stock

Shares of Standex International were trading at $176.94 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Standex International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Standex International.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Standex International, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $210.33, suggesting a potential 18.87% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hillman Solns, Albany Intl and Kennametal, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Hillman Solns is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.25, indicating a potential 93.08% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Albany Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $86.0, indicating a potential 51.4% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, indicating a potential 85.87% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Hillman Solns, Albany Intl and Kennametal, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Standex International Buy -4.32% $69.41M 3.16% Hillman Solns Buy -0.15% $184.76M 1.07% Albany Intl Buy 21.11% $112.38M 2.55% Kennametal Neutral -1.26% $171.34M 2.96%

Key Takeaway:

Standex International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Standex International is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. It has five reportable segments; Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa (EMEA), and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Standex International's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Standex International's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Standex International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

To track all earnings releases for Standex International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

