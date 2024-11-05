Examining the Future: Q2 Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Q2 Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Investors in Q2 Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.82% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Q2 Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.27 0.25 0.19 EPS Actual 0.38 0.31 0.27 0.21 Price Change % 4.0% 15.0% 10.0% 11.0%

Tracking Q2 Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 Holdings were trading at $84.38 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 146.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Q2 Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Q2 Holdings.

Analysts have provided Q2 Holdings with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $84.75, suggesting a potential 0.44% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACI Worldwide, Clearwater Analytics Hldg and MARA Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

ACI Worldwide received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, implying a potential 32.45% downside. Clearwater Analytics Hldg is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, indicating a potential 66.82% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for MARA Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, indicating a potential 75.71% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ACI Worldwide, Clearwater Analytics Hldg and MARA Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Q2 Holdings Buy 11.88% $86.83M -2.76% ACI Worldwide Buy 15.51% $170.24M 2.48% Clearwater Analytics Hldg Neutral 18.82% $76.90M -0.12% MARA Holdings Outperform 77.52% $-36.56M -7.80%

Key Takeaway:

Q2 Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Q2 Holdings is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Q2 Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Q2 Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Q2 Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Q2 Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

