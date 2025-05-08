Examining the Future: Plains All American's Earnings Outlook

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Plains All American to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in Plains All American are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Plains All American's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.31 0.31 0.38 EPS Actual 0.42 0.37 0.31 0.41 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American were trading at $16.71 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Plains All American

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plains All American.

With 3 analyst ratings, Plains All American has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $21.0, indicating a potential 25.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DT Midstream, Antero Midstream and Hess Midstream, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DT Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $106.38, suggesting a potential 536.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 1.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hess Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 157.33% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for DT Midstream, Antero Midstream and Hess Midstream, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plains All American Neutral -2.33% $341M -0.26% DT Midstream Buy 26.25% $240M 2.33% Antero Midstream Outperform 4.07% $201.55M 5.74% Hess Midstream Neutral 11.02% $343.70M 13.26%

Key Takeaway:

Plains All American ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, similar to one of its peers.

Discovering Plains All American: A Closer Look

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Plains All American's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

