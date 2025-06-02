Examining the Future: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Earnings Outlook

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ollie's Bargain Outlet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds Ollie's Bargain Outlet's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 2.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.57 0.78 0.65 EPS Actual 1.19 0.58 0.78 0.73 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% 3.0% -6.0%

Performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet were trading at $111.45 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $128.33, the consensus suggests a potential 15.15% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ollie's Bargain Outlet Outperform 2.79% $271.60M 4.14%

Key Takeaway:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

A Deep Dive into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.79% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Ollie's Bargain Outlet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ollie's Bargain Outlet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.