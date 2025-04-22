Examining the Future: Newmont's Earnings Outlook

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Newmont will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

Investors in Newmont are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 5.74% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Newmont's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.86 0.62 0.49 EPS Actual 1.40 0.81 0.72 0.55 Price Change % -6.0% -15.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Newmont's Stock

Shares of Newmont were trading at $55.21 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Newmont

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Newmont.

The consensus rating for Newmont is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $58.33 implies a potential 5.65% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Anglogold Ashanti, Royal Gold and Coeur Mining, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Anglogold Ashanti, with an average 1-year price target of $37.6, suggesting a potential 31.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Royal Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $186.33, suggesting a potential 237.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coeur Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential 85.36% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Anglogold Ashanti, Royal Gold and Coeur Mining, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Newmont Buy 42.84% $2.57B 4.70% Anglogold Ashanti Neutral 39.33% $777M 8.74% Royal Gold Outperform 32.68% $142.35M 3.49% Coeur Mining Buy 16.54% $110.17M 3.43%

Key Takeaway:

Newmont ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 42.84%. In terms of Gross Profit, Newmont is at the top with $2.57B. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest at 4.70% compared to its peers. Overall, Newmont is positioned favorably in terms of revenue and gross profit performance, but lags behind in return on equity.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.5 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines, likely effective mid-2025. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Newmont: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Newmont displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 42.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Latest Ratings for NEM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

