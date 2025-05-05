Examining the Future: Mercury Sys's Earnings Outlook

Mercury Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mercury Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Mercury Sys's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.51% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mercury Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.08 0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.23 -0.26 Price Change % 19.0% 23.0% 18.0% -1.0%

Performance of Mercury Sys Shares

Shares of Mercury Sys were trading at $51.46 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Mercury Sys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mercury Sys.

Analysts have provided Mercury Sys with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $57.0, suggesting a potential 10.77% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hexcel, AAR and V2X, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hexcel, with an average 1-year price target of $61.27, suggesting a potential 19.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAR, with an average 1-year price target of $79.0, suggesting a potential 53.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for V2X, with an average 1-year price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential 20.97% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hexcel, AAR and V2X, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mercury Sys Buy 13.00% $60.83M -1.20% Hexcel Neutral -3.35% $102.40M 1.89% AAR Buy 19.55% $131.70M -0.75% V2X Outperform 11.29% $107.42M 2.47%

Key Takeaway:

Mercury Sys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Mercury Sys's Background

Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. The company envisions, creates, and delivers secure open architecture solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in challenging and demanding environments. Its Mercury Processing Platform spans the full breadth of signal processing from radio frequency front end to the human-machine interface to convert meaningful data, gathered in remote and hostile environments, into critical decisions. The company manufactures components, products, modules, and subsystems and sells to defense prime contractors, the U.S. government, original equipment manufacturers, and commercial aerospace companies. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Mercury Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mercury Sys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.0% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mercury Sys's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mercury Sys's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mercury Sys's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Mercury Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

To track all earnings releases for Mercury Sys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

