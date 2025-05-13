Examining the Future: Iris Energy's Earnings Outlook

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Iris Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Iris Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iris Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.07 0.070 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.22 -0.06 0.077 Price Change % 1.0% 30.0% 15.0% 12.0%

Performance of Iris Energy Shares

Shares of Iris Energy were trading at $7.51 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Iris Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Iris Energy.

With 4 analyst ratings, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 166.31% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and IREN, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and IREN are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IREN Buy 176.10% $110.56M 1.56%

Key Takeaway:

Iris Energy is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 176.10%. In terms of Gross Profit, Iris Energy is also leading with $110.56M. However, its Return on Equity is at 1.56%, which is lower compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Iris Energy

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Understanding the Numbers: Iris Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Iris Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 176.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Iris Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iris Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Iris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Iris Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for IREN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.