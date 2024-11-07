Examining the Future: IntL Money Express's Earnings Outlook

IntL Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IntL Money Express to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Anticipation surrounds IntL Money Express's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at IntL Money Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.40 0.52 0.50 EPS Actual 0.55 0.43 0.56 0.51 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% -2.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of IntL Money Express were trading at $18.39 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on IntL Money Express

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on IntL Money Express.

With 1 analyst ratings, IntL Money Express has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $28.0, indicating a potential 52.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of i3 Verticals, Cantaloupe and Repay Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For i3 Verticals, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.38, indicating a potential 59.76% upside. Cantaloupe received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.17, implying a potential 44.7% downside. Repay Holdings received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, implying a potential 32.95% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for i3 Verticals, Cantaloupe and Repay Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IntL Money Express Buy 1.41% $58.16M 10.00% i3 Verticals Buy -2.14% $51.31M -3.02% Cantaloupe Outperform 13.22% $27.10M 1.22% Repay Holdings Buy 4.35% $58.59M -0.50%

Key Takeaway:

IntL Money Express ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About IntL Money Express

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor. The company offers wire transfer, money order, Foreign exchange, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is derived from wire transfer and money order fees. The firm's business is organized around one reportable segment that provides money remittance services between the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IntL Money Express

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IntL Money Express's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IntL Money Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IntL Money Express's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IntL Money Express's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for IntL Money Express visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.