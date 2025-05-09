Examining the Future: Harvard Bioscience's Earnings Outlook

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Harvard Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Harvard Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 6.55% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Harvard Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.02 0 0.02 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 8.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Market Performance of Harvard Bioscience's Stock

Shares of Harvard Bioscience were trading at $0.3046 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 90.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Harvard Bioscience

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Harvard Bioscience.

Analysts have provided Harvard Bioscience with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $4.5, suggesting a potential 1377.35% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bionano Genomics, Akoya Biosciences and Inotiv, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bionano Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 2198.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Akoya Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $2.19, suggesting a potential 618.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Inotiv, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 1541.5% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bionano Genomics, Akoya Biosciences and Inotiv are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harvard Bioscience Outperform -12.78% $14.01M 0.03% Bionano Genomics Buy -23.86% $3.42M -47.78% Akoya Biosciences Neutral -19.42% $14.39M -77.25% Inotiv Buy -11.53% $25.04M -16.24%

Key Takeaway:

Harvard Bioscience ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top. The consensus rating for Harvard Bioscience is Outperform.

All You Need to Know About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bioproduction, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its primary focus is scientific instruments used to advance life sciences and research. With operations in North America, Europe and china it sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. The product brands of the company include Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, and Panlab. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Harvard Bioscience

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Harvard Bioscience's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harvard Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harvard Bioscience's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harvard Bioscience's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harvard Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Harvard Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HBIO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Mar 2025 Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy Speculative Buy Jun 2023 Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Speculative Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HBIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.