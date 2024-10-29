Examining the Future: eBay's Earnings Outlook

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect eBay to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Anticipation surrounds eBay's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at eBay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.12 1.03 0.94 EPS Actual 1.18 1.25 1.07 1.03 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% 8.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of eBay's Stock

Shares of eBay were trading at $62.99 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on eBay

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on eBay.

Analysts have given eBay a total of 25 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $61.8, indicating a potential 1.89% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Coupang, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Coupang is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, indicating a potential 51.58% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Coupang, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity eBay Neutral 1.26% $1.84B 3.80% Coupang Outperform 25.44% $2.14B -1.94%

Key Takeaway:

eBay ranks higher in Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Revenue Growth. The consensus rating for eBay is neutral, while one of its peers has an outperform rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for eBay visit their earnings calendar on our site.

