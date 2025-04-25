Examining the Future: COPT Defense's Earnings Outlook

COPT Defense (NYSE:CDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect COPT Defense to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

COPT Defense bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.77% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at COPT Defense's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.64 0.64 0.60 EPS Actual 0.65 0.65 0.64 0.62 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of COPT Defense's Stock

Shares of COPT Defense were trading at $26.5 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on COPT Defense

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding COPT Defense.

Analysts have given COPT Defense a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $31.0, indicating a potential 16.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and Kilroy Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 20.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 39.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 50.94% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and Kilroy Realty are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity COPT Defense Props Buy 2.06% $66.13M 2.38% Highwoods Props Buy -0.64% $134.05M -0.16% Douglas Emmett Neutral -5.52% $155.66M -0.06% Kilroy Realty Neutral 6.45% $194.10M 1.10%

Key Takeaway:

COPT Defense ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind COPT Defense

COPT Defense Properties is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions. Its tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. Its properties include 195 operating properties totaling approximately 22.4 million square feet comprised of 16.5 million square feet in 164 office properties and 5.9 million square feet in 31 single-tenant data center shells.

Unraveling the Financial Story of COPT Defense

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, COPT Defense showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: COPT Defense's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): COPT Defense's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): COPT Defense's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, COPT Defense faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for COPT Defense visit their earnings calendar on our site.

