Examining the Future: Church & Dwight Co's Earnings Outlook

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Church & Dwight Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

Anticipation surrounds Church & Dwight Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.68 0.84 0.87 EPS Actual 0.77 0.79 0.93 0.96 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight Co were trading at $99.01 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Church & Dwight Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Church & Dwight Co.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Church & Dwight Co, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $108.38, suggesting a potential 9.46% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clorox, Kimberly-Clark and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $151.75, suggesting a potential 53.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $148.22, suggesting a potential 49.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 71.22% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Clorox, Kimberly-Clark and Reynolds Consumer Prods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Church & Dwight Co Underperform 3.53% $707.90M 4.42% Clorox Neutral -15.28% $738M 2031.58% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -6.00% $1.73B 58.42% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 1.39% $280M 5.75%

Key Takeaway:

Church & Dwight Co ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Church & Dwight Co: A Closer Look

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Waterpik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Key Indicators: Church & Dwight Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Church & Dwight Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.