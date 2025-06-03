Examining the Future: CF Industries Holdings's Earnings Outlook

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CF Industries Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51.

Investors in CF Industries Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CF Industries Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.52 1.18 1.82 1.59 EPS Actual 1.85 1.89 1.55 2.30 1.03 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 1.0% 8.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries Holdings were trading at $92.97 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on CF Industries Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CF Industries Holdings.

The consensus rating for CF Industries Holdings is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $86.56, there's a potential 6.89% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mosaic, FMC and Intrepid Potash, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mosaic, with an average 1-year price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential 63.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential 48.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 79.56% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Mosaic, FMC and Intrepid Potash, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CF Industries Holdings Neutral 13.13% $572M 6.39% Mosaic Outperform -2.18% $488.40M 2.05% FMC Buy -13.79% $316.70M -0.35% Intrepid Potash Sell 23.30% $14.60M 0.97%

Key Takeaway:

CF Industries Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, CF Industries Holdings is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Breaking Down CF Industries Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CF Industries Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for CF Industries Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for CF

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

