Examining the Future: Brixmor Property Group's Earnings Outlook

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brixmor Property Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The announcement from Brixmor Property Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 6.72% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brixmor Property Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 0.54 0.54 0.51 0.5 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -0.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group were trading at $27.88 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brixmor Property Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Brixmor Property Group.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Brixmor Property Group, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $28.35, suggesting a potential 1.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NNN REIT, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, NNN REIT is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $48.4, suggesting a potential 73.6% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Agree Realty is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $77.89, suggesting a potential 179.38% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, suggesting a potential 342.97% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for NNN REIT, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brixmor Property Group Neutral 1.90% $242.42M 2.45% NNN REIT Neutral 6.99% $210.06M 2.54% Agree Realty Outperform 12.81% $135.96M 0.84% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.48% $201.87M 3.93%

Key Takeaway:

Brixmor Property Group ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Brixmor Property Group Better

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Brixmor Property Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Brixmor Property Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Brixmor Property Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

