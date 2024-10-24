Examining the Future: Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings Outlook

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Booz Allen Hamilton will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.23 1.14 1.33 EPS Actual 1.38 1.33 1.41 1.29 Price Change % -9.0% 4.0% 14.000000000000002% -3.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Share Price Analysis

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were trading at $163.26 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Booz Allen Hamilton

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Booz Allen Hamilton.

The consensus rating for Booz Allen Hamilton is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $164.5 implies a potential 0.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TransUnion, Leidos Holdings and Jacobs Solutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $107.07, indicating a potential 34.42% downside. For Leidos Holdings, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $172.18, indicating a potential 5.46% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $159.29, indicating a potential 2.43% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for TransUnion, Leidos Holdings and Jacobs Solutions are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Booz Allen Hamilton Buy 10.82% $1.57B 15.44% TransUnion Outperform 7.52% $634.10M 2.07% Leidos Holdings Buy 7.66% $705M 7.39% Jacobs Solutions Outperform 1.07% $916.78M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

Booz Allen Hamilton ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Discovering Booz Allen Hamilton: A Closer Look

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Key Indicators: Booz Allen Hamilton's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Booz Allen Hamilton visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.