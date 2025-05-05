Examining the Future: Bioventus's Earnings Outlook

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bioventus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in Bioventus are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.76% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.03 0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.06 0.19 0.07 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -2.0% -8.0% -2.0%

Performance of Bioventus Shares

Shares of Bioventus were trading at $7.34 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Bioventus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bioventus.

With 1 analyst ratings, Bioventus has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $15.0, indicating a potential 104.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OrthoPediatrics, RxSight and Sanara MedTech, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OrthoPediatrics, with an average 1-year price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential 415.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RxSight, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 295.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sanara MedTech, with an average 1-year price target of $48.5, suggesting a potential 560.76% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for OrthoPediatrics, RxSight and Sanara MedTech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bioventus Buy 13.45% $102.66M -0.11% OrthoPediatrics Buy 40.02% $35.56M -4.43% RxSight Neutral 40.71% $28.79M -2.13% Sanara MedTech Buy 48.70% $24.06M -3.89%

Key Takeaway:

Bioventus ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Bioventus is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Bioventus's Background

Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing clinically differentiated treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process. It offers a diverse portfolio of products to serve physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine and neurosurgery. Its portfolio of products is grouped into three verticals based on clinical use: Pain Treatments, Surgical Solutions, and Restorative Therapies. Geographical presence is in the United States which derives key revenue, and International markets.

Bioventus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bioventus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.45% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bioventus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioventus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, Bioventus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

