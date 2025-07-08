Examining the Future: AZZ's Earnings Outlook

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AZZ to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60.

The market awaits AZZ's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.27 1.32 1.30 EPS Actual 0.98 1.39 1.37 1.46 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -5.0% 6.0%

Tracking AZZ's Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ were trading at $98.83 as of July 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AZZ

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AZZ.

Analysts have provided AZZ with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $101.0, suggesting a potential 2.2% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Resideo Technologies, Griffon and MasterBrand, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Resideo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 80.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Griffon, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 1.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasterBrand, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 84.32% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Resideo Technologies, Griffon and MasterBrand are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AZZ Buy -4.01% $78.72M 1.95% Resideo Technologies Neutral 19.11% $511M -0.11% Griffon Buy -9.09% $252.21M 25.65% MasterBrand Buy 3.48% $202.20M 1.02%

Key Takeaway:

AZZ is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating solutions and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end markets in North America. The company's operating segment consists of Metal Coatings, Precoat Metals, and Infrastructure Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Precoat Metals segment, which provides coil coating application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added downstream processing for steel and aluminum coils. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

AZZ: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: AZZ's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AZZ's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZZ's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZZ's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AZZ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AZZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2025 Roth MKM Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.