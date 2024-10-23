Exail Technologies Sees Robust Q3 Growth

Groupe Gorge SA (FR:EXA) has released an update.

Exail Technologies reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with revenues soaring by 37% to €89 million and a remarkable 139% increase in order intake. The company secured substantial contracts in maritime robotics and navigation systems, including a significant deal for K-STER drones with the Belgian and Dutch navies for €60 million. Exail’s robust commercial efforts are paying off, reflected in a total of €306 million in new orders over the first nine months of the year.

