Exail Technologies Partners with Safran for In-Cabin Tech

Exail Technologies, formerly Groupe Gorgé, has entered into a partnership with aerospace leader Safran to integrate its new WIZY-WAP onboard communication equipment into commercial aircraft, promising significant annual revenues. The advanced technology product, benefiting from a France Relance grant, was launched in early 2024 and is expected to enhance in-cabin connectivity for both new and existing aircraft fleets.

