News & Insights

Stocks

Exail Technologies Partners with Safran for In-Cabin Tech

May 29, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Groupe Gorge SA (FR:EXA) has released an update.

Exail Technologies, formerly Groupe Gorgé, has entered into a partnership with aerospace leader Safran to integrate its new WIZY-WAP onboard communication equipment into commercial aircraft, promising significant annual revenues. The advanced technology product, benefiting from a France Relance grant, was launched in early 2024 and is expected to enhance in-cabin connectivity for both new and existing aircraft fleets.

For further insights into FR:EXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGRGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.