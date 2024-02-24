Exail Technologies (ENXTPA:EXA) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for Exail Technologies (ENXTPA:EXA) has been revised to 26.78 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 24.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exail Technologies. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 38.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXA is 0.22%, an increase of 63.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 260K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 190K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 151K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXA by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 189.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXA by 66.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

