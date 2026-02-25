Exail Technologies (ENXTPA:EXA) Price Target Increased by 12.11% to 136.43

The average one-year price target for Exail Technologies (ENXTPA:EXA) has been revised to €136.43 / share. This is an increase of 12.11% from the prior estimate of €121.70 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €117.16 to a high of €175.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from the latest reported closing price of €125.60 / share.

Exail Technologies Maintains 0.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.52%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exail Technologies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXA is 0.70%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 244K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXA by 119.64% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 43.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXA by 71.15% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 97K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 35.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXA by 66.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

