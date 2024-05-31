News & Insights

Exail Technologies Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Groupe Gorge SA (FR:EXA) has released an update.

Exail Technologies, formerly known as Groupe Gorgé, invites its shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 18, 2024, in Paris. The meeting notice and preparatory documents are available on their website and at the company’s head office. Specializing in autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics, Exail Technologies serves civilian and military clients in nearly 80 countries.

