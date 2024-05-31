Exail Technologies Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Groupe Gorge SA (FR:EXA) has released an update.

Exail Technologies, formerly known as Groupe Gorgé, invites its shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 18, 2024, in Paris. The meeting notice and preparatory documents are available on their website and at the company’s head office. Specializing in autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics, Exail Technologies serves civilian and military clients in nearly 80 countries.

For further insights into FR:EXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.