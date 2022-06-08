EXAI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exscientia plc - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: EXAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.68, changing hands as high as $16.30 per share. Exscientia plc - American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading up about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXAI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.56 per share, with $30.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

