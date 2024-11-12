News & Insights

Exagen reports Q3 EPS (28c), consensus (29c)

November 12, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $12.507M, consensus $13.56M. “We’ve positioned ourselves for a strong finish to 2024 and laid the groundwork for an exciting 2025, as we look to add new proprietary biomarkers to enhance our flagship product, AVISE CTD. We remain prudent with our cash as we drive towards profitable growth and continue to shape Exagen (XGN) as an industry leader in novel autoimmune testing. This is the perfect time to have Jeff join our leadership team and I welcome him as we deliver on the potential that lies ahead,” said John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer.

