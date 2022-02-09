Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 55% in that time. Exagen may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 34% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Exagen didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Exagen increased its revenue by 22%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 55%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:XGN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Exagen shareholders are down 55% for the year, the market itself is up 5.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Exagen , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

