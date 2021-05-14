Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

There's been a notable change in appetite for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 17% to US$12.40. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$11m and statutory losses were US$0.48 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Exagen after the latest results. NasdaqGM:XGN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Exagen from five analysts is for revenues of US$48.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 35% to US$1.84 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$48.0m and losses of US$1.46 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 8.6% to US$26.60, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Exagen analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Exagen shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Exagen's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.6% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Exagen to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Exagen. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Exagen analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Exagen that you should be aware of.

