Exagen Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025, with Conference Call Details

Quiver AI Summary

Exagen Inc. will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 5, 2025, prior to the market opening. The company's President and CEO John Aballi, along with CFO Jeff Black, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, which can be accessed via phone or webcast through their investor relations website. A replay will be available until May 19, 2025. Exagen focuses on autoimmune diagnostics, offering innovative testing solutions such as AVISE® CTD, which aids in early and accurate diagnosis of complex autoimmune diseases. The company is committed to improving patient care through research, education, and a comprehensive testing portfolio.

Potential Positives

Exagen Inc. is set to release financial results for Q1 2025, indicating ongoing operations and progress within the company.

The scheduled conference call led by Exagen’s CEO and CFO demonstrates transparency and a commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

Exagen's focus on developing innovative autoimmune diagnostics underscores its leadership and dedication to improving patient care in a specialized market.

The availability of a replay for the conference call and webcast demonstrates accessibility and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Exagen release its financial results?

Exagen will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 5, 2025, before market opens.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by John Aballi, CEO, and Jeff Black, CFO of Exagen.

How can I access the Exagen conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 201-389-0918 (U.S.) or +1-877-407-0890 (international).

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until May 19, 2025, using passcode 13753132.

What is Exagen's flagship product?

Exagen's flagship product is AVISE® CTD, which aids in diagnosing complex autoimmune conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XGN Insider Trading Activity

$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550,000 shares for an estimated $1,815,040 .

. JOHN ABALLI (President and CEO) purchased 24,305 shares for an estimated $68,297

JEFFREY G. BLACK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 22,298 shares for an estimated $66,448

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XGN forecast page.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Monday, May 5, 2025. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).





Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 201-389-0918 (U.S.) or +1-877-407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at



investors.exagen.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, May 19, 2025. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 (U.S.) or +1-877-660-6853 (international) using passcode 13753132. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.







About Exagen Inc.







Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE



®



CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.





For more information, visit



Exagen.com



or follow @ExagenInc on



X



.







Contact:







Ryan Douglas





Exagen Inc.









ir@exagen.com









760.560.1525



