Exagen Inc Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exagen Inc (XGN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.44 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$2.97 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $17.20 million from $15.06 million last year.

Exagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.44 Mln. vs. -$2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue: $17.20 Mln vs. $15.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $65 Mln - $70 Mln

