Exagen Inc. Appoints Chas McKhann to Board of Directors

Exagen Inc. appoints Chas McKhann to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership in autoimmune diagnostics and patient care.

Exagen Inc. has announced the appointment of Chas McKhann to its Board of Directors as of July 17, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, McKhann has held senior leadership roles in various medical technology companies, including as CEO of Silk Road Medical, and has a strong background in driving growth and transformation within the industry. Exagen's President and CEO, John Aballi, expressed enthusiasm for McKhann's addition to the board, noting his leadership and commercial expertise will be crucial for the company’s growth and enhancement of patient care. Exagen, based in Carlsbad, California, continues to focus on innovative autoimmune diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex autoimmune diseases.

Exagen Inc. appointed Chas McKhann to its Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry which can enhance the company’s leadership and strategic growth.

Mr. McKhann has a proven track record with Nasdaq-listed companies that have achieved significant shareholder returns, indicating his expertise could lead to increased value for Exagen's shareholders.

His previous roles as President and CEO at Silk Road Medical and Apollo Endosurgery suggest he has strong capabilities in driving transformational growth, which may benefit Exagen's growth trajectory.

Exagen faces risks related to delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors, which may impact its financial stability.

The company cautions that actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements made regarding its business performance and growth.

The announcement emphasizes uncertainties, including potential regulatory developments and the need for market acceptance, indicating challenges ahead for Exagen's commercial success.

Who has been appointed to Exagen's Board of Directors?

Chas McKhann has been appointed to Exagen's Board of Directors effective July 17, 2025.

What is Chas McKhann's experience in the life sciences industry?

Chas McKhann has over 25 years of experience and has held leadership positions in various medical technology companies.

What is Exagen's main focus in the healthcare market?

Exagen focuses on autoimmune diagnostics to improve patient care and clinical decision-making for autoimmune diseases.

What key product does Exagen offer for autoimmune conditions?

Exagen's flagship product is AVISE® CTD, designed for diagnosing complex autoimmune conditions with greater accuracy.

How can I learn more about Exagen Inc.?

For more information about Exagen Inc., visit their official website at Exagen.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the appointment of Chas McKhann to its Board of Directors, effective July 17, 2025.





"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Chas to the Board of Directors at Exagen. His exceptional leadership across multiple innovative life science companies and deep commercial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and advance patient care," said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen.





"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors at Exagen, a company transforming autoimmune diagnostics through innovation and dedication to patient care. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and fellow board members to help drive strategic growth and create long-term value for patients, providers, and shareholders," said McKhann.





About Exagen Inc.







About Exagen Inc.







For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X.





Forward Looking Statements



Exagen.com



or follow @ExagenInc on



X



.







Forward Looking Statements







Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Exagen’s goals, strategies and ambitions; potential future financial and business performance; the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions; the expected benefits of Mr. McKhann’s position with Exagen; potential shareholder value and growth and 2025 guidance. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact:







Ryan Douglas





Exagen Inc.









ir@exagen.com









760.560.1525



