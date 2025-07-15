Exagen Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 29

Exagen Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

$XGN Insider Trading Activity

$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC sold 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,155,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XGN forecast page.

$XGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/13/2025

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).





Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 201-389-0918 (U.S.) or +1-877-407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at



investors.exagen.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 (U.S.) or +1-877-660-6853 (international) using passcode 13753132. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.







About Exagen Inc.







Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.





For more information, visit



Exagen.com



or follow @ExagenInc on



X



.







Contact:







Ryan Douglas





Exagen Inc.









ir@exagen.com









760.560.1525



