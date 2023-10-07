Exagen (FRA:E08A) Price Target Increased by 19.87% to 6.70

The average one-year price target for Exagen (FRA:E08A) has been revised to 6.70 / share. This is an increase of 19.87% from the prior estimate of 5.59 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.31 to a high of 7.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E08A is 0.06%, an increase of 25.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 7,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,492K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E08A by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,049K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E08A by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,001K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E08A by 16.09% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 959K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 842K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E08A by 26.13% over the last quarter.

