EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS Earnings Results: $XGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS ($XGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.26 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $13,660,000, missing estimates of $13,986,651 by $-326,651.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS Insider Trading Activity

EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $660,040

JOHN ABALLI (President and CEO) purchased 24,305 shares for an estimated $68,297

JEFFREY G. BLACK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 22,298 shares for an estimated $66,448

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of EXAGEN DIAGNOSTICS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.