This Is Exactly How Much You Can Work On Social Security in 2026 Before Losing Early Benefits

While you can earn as much as you want after reaching full retirement age, working prior to FRA could lead to benefits being forfeited if your earnings are too high.

You should know Social Security's exact work limits for 2026 so you can make an informed choice about how much you want to earn.

If you are hoping to work while collecting Social Security benefits in 2026, you need to know the potential impact on your benefits. Depending on your age and earnings, you could begin to lose some of your Social Security payments or even forfeit your benefits altogether.

So, how much can you earn from working before your retirement checks take a hit? Here's what you need to know.

This is the exact amount you can earn before Social Security benefits are affected by working in 2026

If you have reached your full retirement age, there's absolutely no limit to the amount that you can earn while collecting Social Security. Your benefits will not be cut even if you earn millions of dollars.

If you have not yet reached your FRA, then the rules are entirely different for how much you can earn and still collect your full Social Security check. However, the specific work limits vary depending on what point you will reach your FRA.

If you will reach your full retirement age at some point during 2026, then you can earn up to $65,160 without any impact on benefits. If you earn more than this amount, the Social Security Administration deducts $1 in benefits for every $3 extra earned. If you earned $66,160, for example, you would be $1,000 above the limit and could lose $333 in Social Security benefits.

If you won't reach FRA at any point in 2026, you are allowed to earn a much smaller amount. Benefits start to be impacted once your earnings hit $24,480. At this point, $1 in benefits is deducted for every $2 earned above the allowable amount. If you earned just $25,480, this would mean you were $1,000 over and would lose $500 in benefits.

These limits represent an increase from the allowable amounts you could earn in 2025. In 2025, you could earn $23,400 or $62,160 before benefits would be reduced, depending on whether you would hit FRA at some point during the year or not. The rate of losing $1 per $2 or $1 per $3 in excess earnings remains the same each year, while the amount you are allowed to earn goes up to account for inflation.

Is it a problem to lose Social Security benefits due to working?

It may be upsetting to find that you can't work and collect Social Security without losing some benefits. After all, you may want to do some work while partially retiring, and you may not be able to live off money in retirement plans alone. If you were counting on double-dipping and bringing home both a paycheck and your full Social Security benefit, discovering that this may not be possible can throw off your retirement planning efforts.

In that sense, these work rules can be a big problem.

However, the good news is that you are not losing the forfeited benefits forever if you earn too much and your Social Security checks are affected. When you reach FRA, the Social Security Administration recalculates your benefit to account for retirement checks that were withheld due to earnings. You end up getting a higher future benefit because of it.

So, while it may be a financial problem at the time not to get income from both a paycheck and Social Security if you expected full pay from both sources, it can help you out later by giving you higher future benefits.

Still, if you are concerned about cuts to your Social Security, even though they are temporary ones, you should pay attention to these work thresholds so you can watch how much you earn. Make an informed choice about whether you want to keep collecting paychecks once you've hit the work limits or stop and preserve your full Social Security check.

