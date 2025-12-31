This Is Exactly How Much You Can Earn in 2026 Before Your Social Security Payroll Tax Increases

Key Points

Workers pay Social Security tax on their income.

Some workers only pay taxes on part of what they earn.

In 2026, Social Security taxes are going up for certain workers.

Social Security benefits are funded by taxes collected from workers. As you work and earn income, you pay taxes into the system. The income you earn and the taxes that you pay earn you work credits, and if you earn at least 40 work credits, then you qualify for benefits.

The earnings you are taxed on are also recorded in your earnings history, and you end up with benefits equal to a percentage of your average income in your 35 highest-earning years.

Most workers are subject to tax on all of their income, and their taxes don't change from year to year unless their income does. Some high earners, however, operate under different rules. They do not pay Social Security tax on every dollar of their income, and in some years, their Social Security tax bill goes up.

That's happening in 2026. The big question to answer is exactly how much you need to earn to see your Social Security payroll taxes increase in the upcoming year.

If you earn this much, you'll pay more in Social Security tax in 2026

So will your Social Security payroll taxes go up in 2026? If you earn more than $176,100, then the answer is yes. That's because $176,100 was the wage base limit in 2025, but the wage base limit is increasing to $184,500 in 2026.

There is a wage base limit for Social Security because benefits are earned based on wages you're taxed on. Since some people make hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars each year, it would make little sense for the Social Security Administration to tax all of that income and pay benefits worth tens of thousands of dollars each month.

To avoid that outcome, there's a cap on the wages that count in the benefits formula and that are subject to payroll tax. The wage base limit is the name for that cap, and it's adjusted over time to cope with inflation. This periodic adjustment is the reason some people's Social Security payroll taxes are increasing next year.

Anyone who makes more than $176,100 didn't pay Social Security tax on income above that amount in 2025. In 2026, they'll pay taxes on income up to $184,500. Every dollar between $176,100 and $184,500 is going to be subject to Social Security tax in 2026 for the first time ever.

How much could your tax bill go up?

Social Security payroll taxes total 6.2% for employees, and employers pay an additional 6.2%. So, if a worker makes above $176,100, they will now face a new 6.2% tax on some of the income in excess of that amount. The new $184,500 wage base limit means their tax increase is limited, though.

Since the wage base limit is $8,400 higher in 2026 than in 2025, workers owe the extra 6.2% tax on an additional $8,400 in earnings, provided their income is at least $184,500. If their income is above that new, higher threshold, any extra income will continue to be untaxed. If their income is slightly less -- say $180,000 instead of $184,500 -- they'll only owe the extra tax on the difference between their earnings and the $176,100 limit from 2025.

A worker who pays the extra tax on the full $8,400 will owe an extra $520.80 in Social Security payroll tax, given the 6.2% rate. Their employer will pay the same. Self-employed workers are responsible for their own payroll taxes, though, including the employer's portion of the tax. This means that a self-employed worker will have to pay an extra $1,041.60.

This is a good amount of extra money to lose each year. The good news is, more income will also count when calculating Social Security benefits, so the change could mean a higher retirement check later. Higher checks provide more income to live on in retirement, so you can keep withdrawals from retirement plans reasonable.

It's important to understand how Social Security payroll taxes work, as well as how your future benefits work, as part of your retirement planning process. Knowing how much your taxes could increase next year is one key part of understanding the role that Social Security plays in your finances both now and in the future.

