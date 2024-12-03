EXACT Therapeutics Secures NOK 145 Million in New Shares

EXACT Therapeutics AS (DE:56F) has released an update.

EXACT Therapeutics AS has successfully raised NOK 145 million through the placement of over 31 million new shares and is planning to issue additional shares at an upcoming virtual general meeting. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing as it advances its precision medicine technologies for targeted drug delivery in oncology.

