News & Insights

Stocks

EXACT Therapeutics Secures NOK 145 Million in New Shares

December 03, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EXACT Therapeutics AS (DE:56F) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EXACT Therapeutics AS has successfully raised NOK 145 million through the placement of over 31 million new shares and is planning to issue additional shares at an upcoming virtual general meeting. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing as it advances its precision medicine technologies for targeted drug delivery in oncology.

For further insights into DE:56F stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.