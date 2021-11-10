Exact Sciences Stock: Strong Comeback Awaiting

In the past year, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) hasn't performed well with its shares down about 17%. However, shareholders shouldn't lose their confidence in the company as it has the potential to beat the market going forward. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks).

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Exact Sciences provides healthcare structures with non-invasive tests to screen for several forms of cancer, including breast and advanced-stage prostate cancer.

The company also sells tumor profiling tests. The tests help oncologists identify the best cancer treatment possible for patients with refractory or recurrent cancer, in addition to those with advanced-stage cancer or in whom infected cells are spreading.

Q3 Earnings

In the third quarter of 2021, Exact Sciences sold tests for total revenues of $456.3 million. This compared to total revenues of $408.4 million in the same quarter of 2020, reflecting an increase of 11.73% year-over-year.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $0.97, missing the average consensus net loss of $0.85.

Catalysts

The company has a catalyst that could lead to a strong rebound in its share price. Although suppressing sales, the rapid increase in Delta variant cases has created pent-up demand for the company's products, which should lead to a surge in sales once the situation improves.

Meanwhile, revenue from the sales of COVID-19 tests provides excellent support for the company.

Fiscal Year 2021

Looking to Fiscal Year 2021, the company expects total revenues between $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion, compared to $1.49 billion from Fiscal Year 2020. Analysts are projecting revenues of $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, nine Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for EXAS.

The average Exact Sciences price target is $131.78, implying 33.6% upside potential. The company has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on eight Buys and one Hold assigned.

Summary

Exact Sciences has the potential to make a strong recovery going forward. Although the Delta variant has led to suppressed sales, it has led to pent-up demand which could act as the catalyst the stock needs to make the rebound happen.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Alberto Abaterusso did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.