EXAS

Exact Sciences Spikes 23%

December 16, 2022 — 10:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) shares are gaining more than 23 percent on Friday morning trade after Guardant Health announced only 83 percent sensitivity for its pivotal results for its colon cancer blood test while Exact Sciences' Cologuard had recorded sensitivity of 92 percent.

Currently, EXAS is at $54.90, up 23.08 percent from the previous close of $44.61 on a volume of 4,418,656.

