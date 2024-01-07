News & Insights

Exact Sciences Sees Q4 Revenue Above View; CFO Jeff Elliott To Step Down

January 07, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) expects total revenue for fourth quarter to be in the range of $645.5 million-$647.5 million, an increase of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $631.52 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects total full-year 2023 revenue of $2.50 billion and 2024 revenue of $2.83 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $2.48 billion for fiscal year 2023 and $2.83 billion for fiscal year 2024.

The company also announced that Jeff Elliott plans to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2024 due to personal reasons. Elliott will continue in his role as CFO until a successor is appointed.

The company has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to review both internal and external candidates for its next Chief Financial Officer.

Exact Sciences plans to report 2023 financial results during its February 2024 earnings call.

