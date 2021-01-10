Exact Sciences Sees Q4 Revenue Above View

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) said that it expects revenue to be between $464.5 million and $467.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $431.18 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects fourth-quarter Screening revenue to be in the range of $249 million - $250 million, an increase of 9 percent from last year. It projects COVID-19 testing revenue between $98.5 million and $99.5 million for the fourth-quarter.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, the company projects total revenue to be between $1.490 billion and $1.493 billion, COVID-19 testing revenue of $235 million - $236 million.

